(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan singer who is currently living in Australia has released his the latest song about Zamana that has received huge applause from millions of fans and followers on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) Afaq Sultan, an Australian based Pakistani singer, has launched his the latest song.

The latest song which is about Zamana has hit new heights of fame on social media.

The social media has reacted after release of the latest song. Afaq Sultan and Jassi Banipal performed the song. Ali Sarshar composed the song, Jesse Bani Paul was the director while Usman Mir was the producer of the song.

Afaq had sung many songs and had a vast fan base in Pakistan.