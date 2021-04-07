UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's Largest Film Festival Rescheduled For October

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:43 PM

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for October

Africa's biggest film festival, initially scheduled to have run in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou in late February, will now take place in October, the government said Wednesday

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Africa's biggest film festival, initially scheduled to have run in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou in late February, will now take place in October, the government said Wednesday.

The Pan-African Festival of Cinema and Television of Ouagadougou, known by its acronym in French of FESPACO, is an eagerly-awaited showcase held every two years.

This year's edition, the 27th in FESPACO's history, had initially been set for February 27-March 6. It was postponed on January 29 as Burkina braced for the second wave of coronavirus.

Government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura told a press conference Wednesday that the cabinet had decided to reschedule the festival from October 16-23.

The event will take place with social distancing and other precautions to prevent the spread of Covid, he said.

Culture Minister Elise Thiombiano said 700 people had been invited to the previous FESPACO, a number that would be cut to 150 this year to help reduce infection risk.

Similarly, opening ceremonies will take place in Ouagadougou's Palais des sports, a 5,000-seater stadium, instead of the city's Joseph Conombo municipal stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000.

Founded in 1969, FESPACO stipulates that films chosen for competition have to be made by Africans and predominantly produced in Africa.

Its top prize is the coveted Golden Stallion of Yennenga, a beast in Burkinabe mythology.

The internationally-respected festival is closely followed by the US and European movie industries, which scout the event for new films, talent and ideas.

"At present, we have recorded 900 films from 28 countries, including 71 films for Burkina Faso," said Thiombiano.

The event, costing more than two billion CFA francs ($3.6 million Dollars / three million Euros), is taking place this year under the slogan "African Cinema and the Diaspora: New Talents, new Challenges," with Senegal as the country of honour.

Burkina Faso has so far recorded 12,845 Covid-19 cases, of which 150 have been fatal.

The festival is one of the few internationally-recognised bright spots in a country that is one of the poorest in the world and a victim of the Sahel's bloody jihadist insurgency.

More than 1,200 people have been killed since 2015 and more than a million have fled their homes.

Related Topics

Africa World Film And Movies Sports Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Senegal January February October 2015 Gold Event TV From Government Cabinet Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

3 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

3 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

3 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

7 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

7 minutes ago

National Assembly Body approves bill to prevent di ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.