UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afro-jazz Star Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:07 PM

Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the new coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the new coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit "Soul Makossa", is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

"He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region," his music publisher Thierry Durepaire said.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed that his death had come after he contracted COVID-19.

"His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible," the message said.

The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary "Thriller" album.

Jackson settled out of court.

Related Topics

Football Music Facebook Died Paris Jackson New York Cameroon Best Jazz Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown announced in Azad Kashmir in fight agains ..

3 minutes ago

PCSIR's sanitizers to be available soon in other c ..

2 minutes ago

Profiteer arrested, shop sealed in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Heavy rain in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 155 billion ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sp ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.