Open Menu

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela Also Refuses To Appear On YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s Podcast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 12:32 PM

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast

Urvashi has un-followed Ranveer Allahabadia on photo and video-sharing app Instagram and has refused to participate in the scheduled episode of his podcast

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) After renowned singer B Praak, actress Urvashi Rautela has also declined to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, "Beer Biceps," following his controversial statement.

According to the Indian media reports, Urvashi has un-followed Ranveer Allahabadia on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram and has refused to participate in the scheduled episode of his podcast.

The report further stated that Urvashi Rautela was set to appear on the show following the massive box office success of her Telugu film, "Daco Maharaj.

"

Ranveer Allahabadia, known for interviewing celebrities on his YouTube channel, is currently facing severe backlash on social media due to his controversial remarks on the “India's Got Talent” show.

The controversy surrounding his statement continues to escalate, with a social media campaign launched against him. Several public figures and users have expressed their outrage, and a legal case has also been filed against the YouTuber.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Social Media Urvashi Rautela YouTube Media Instagram

Recent Stories

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

4 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

51 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

51 minutes ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

11 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

11 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

11 hours ago
 9th Xposure International Photography Festival to ..

9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz