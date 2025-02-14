After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) After renowned singer B Praak, actress Urvashi Rautela has also declined to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, "Beer Biceps," following his controversial statement.

According to the Indian media reports, Urvashi has un-followed Ranveer Allahabadia on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram and has refused to participate in the scheduled episode of his podcast.

The report further stated that Urvashi Rautela was set to appear on the show following the massive box office success of her Telugu film, "Daco Maharaj."

"

Ranveer Allahabadia, known for interviewing celebrities on his YouTube channel, is currently facing severe backlash on social media due to his controversial remarks on the “India's Got Talent” show.

The controversy surrounding his statement continues to escalate, with a social media campaign launched against him. Several public figures and users have expressed their outrage, and a legal case has also been filed against the YouTuber.