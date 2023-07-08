Open Menu

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi To Collaborate For New Venture

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2023 | 02:13 PM

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

The dynamic duo previously shared the screen in the critically acclaimed drama "Parizaad," where their on-screen chemistry left fans enthralled.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Brace yourselves for an electrifying collaboration as actor Ahmed Ali Akbar and the versatile Yumna Zaidi join forces for an upcoming project that promises to be a game-changer in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Ahmed Ali Akbar, known for his compelling performances in hit dramas like "Ye Raha Dil" and "Guzarish," has captivated audiences with his acting prowess and ability to bring characters to life. Yumna Zaidi, on the other hand, has won hearts with her versatile portrayals in dramas like "Dar Si Jati Hai Sila" and "Ishq Zahe Naseeb."

The dynamic duo previously shared the screen in the critically acclaimed drama "Parizaad," where their on-screen chemistry left fans enthralled.

Now, they are all set to recreate the magic once again, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

Ahmed Ali Akbar recently took to social media to share a sneak peek from their upcoming project, sparking speculation and excitement among their dedicated fan base.

The pictures showcased the two actors engrossed in deep conversation, hinting at the intensity and depth that their collaboration will bring to the screen.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, eagerly discussing the possibilities and eagerly awaiting further details about the project. The combination of Ahmed Ali Akbar's raw talent and Yumna Zaidi's ability to breathe life into every character she portrays has raised expectations to new heights.

