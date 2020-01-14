Ahsan Khan urges govt to help artists, film industry

(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has urged the Federal government to help artists, actors and film industry for the improvement in the entertainment sector.In a statement, the actor said that the popularity of the Pakistani films have united senior and junior directors and actors to work for the betterment of the showbiz industry.

The fame of national movies in foreign countries has also contributed in the revival of the film production.