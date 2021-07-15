Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID jab

(@fidahassanain)

Minal Khan who sitting just to next him keeps him engaged to divert his attention during injection at vaccination center in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got his COVID-19 jab on Wednesday. Actress Minal Khan accompanied him for his support.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram posted the picture while receiving Pfizer vaccine dose. He was seen clinging to Minal Khan during injection in the photo.

“Basically I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted,” said Ahsan, pointing out that the presence of his fiance, who was seen holding his hand and scrolling through her phone in an effort to divert his attention from the prick.

The couple has gained popularity for their very public displays of affection on Instagram, especially since they got engaged last month, which seen to bother quite a lot of their followers. However, the two continue to live their best life, and document it as they go!

Just a few days ago, the duo hit the road as Karachi welcomed the monsoon season on Monday, sharing pictures and videos from their rainy outing and subsequent dinner date.