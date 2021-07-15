UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahsan Mohsin, Supported By Minal Khan, Gets COVID Jab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:42 PM

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID jab

Minal Khan who sitting just to next him keeps him engaged to divert his attention during injection at vaccination center in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got his COVID-19 jab on Wednesday. Actress Minal Khan accompanied him for his support.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram posted the picture while receiving Pfizer vaccine dose. He was seen clinging to Minal Khan during injection in the photo.

“Basically I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted,” said Ahsan, pointing out that the presence of his fiance, who was seen holding his hand and scrolling through her phone in an effort to divert his attention from the prick.

The couple has gained popularity for their very public displays of affection on Instagram, especially since they got engaged last month, which seen to bother quite a lot of their followers. However, the two continue to live their best life, and document it as they go!

Just a few days ago, the duo hit the road as Karachi welcomed the monsoon season on Monday, sharing pictures and videos from their rainy outing and subsequent dinner date.

Related Topics

Karachi Road Minal Khan From Best Instagram

Recent Stories

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

12 minutes ago

IMF Engaged with Haitian Authorities in Bid to Ach ..

7 minutes ago

Partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm li ..

7 minutes ago

National Assembly body expresses concerns over exe ..

7 minutes ago

Automated response service for pilgrims' Hajj quer ..

7 minutes ago

Over 300 ladies constables pass out from Sihala Tr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.