Aijaz for reduction in cinemas ticket prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Films expert and member of the International Federation of Film Critics Aijaz Gul on Monday suggested reduction in the prices of cinema tickets which at present ranged between Rs 600 to Rs 1,500.

Aijaz Gul, who is also head of film section Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), while talking to APP, said there was need to reduce the ticket prices to make them affordable for the people to enjoy films at cinemas.

He said most of the residents of people were unable to afford the tickets of the cinemas, mostly located in some posh localities. However, the Islamabad's sectors on the whole lacked cinemas. He proposed that small cinemas with minimum 200 seating arrangements should be established.

Aijaz Gul said the people wanted to enjoy the films on big screens and reduced ticket prices would attract them to cinemas.