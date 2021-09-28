UrduPoint.com

Ailing Umar Sharif Declared Fit To Travel To The US Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:26 PM

Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the US today

Zareen Ghazal, the wife of the Umar Sharif, says that he is stable and will fly to the US for his treatment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Comedy legend Umer Sharif is fit for traveling to the United Sates for his medical treatment.

The doctors, after thoroughly examining is health condition, advised the family that he could travel.

A day earlier, he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit of an hospital in Karachi and the doctors said that next 48 hours were critical for his health. The ill comedian was barred from travelling to the US by a panel of his doctors.

The family members of the comedian confirmed that he would fly to the US via air-ambulance today where he would undergo heart surgery.

Zareen Ghazal, the wife of Umar Sharif, also said that the health of his husband was stable and she would leave with him to the US for his treatment.

The ambulance administration was asked to wait for a day by the doctors. Zareen Ghazal had said that it would be a massive financial loss if the air ambulance departs without carrying Umer Sharif to the US for medical treatment.

