Aima Baig In Trouble As FBR Freezes Her All Bank Accounts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Aima Baig in trouble as FBR freezes her all bank accounts

The latest reports suggest that the singer is reportedly defaulter of Rs85 million.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th,2022) The Federal board of Revenue has frozen all bank accounts of singer Aima Baig for not paying tax.

The singer is reportedly defaulter of Rs 85 million tax, because her taxes of year 2018, 2019 and 2020 were still due.

The latest reports suggested that the apex tax collecting body tried to recover money from the singer's account, but she had already withdrawn Rs25 million from her bank accounts. The reports said that her accounts were now empty.

Earlier , the singer was issued notice by FBR on January 14.

The singer has been in the limelight since she was picked along with popular singer Atif Aslam to sing this year's anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). She was also featured in last year’s anthem 'Groove Mera', which was a hit.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan.

