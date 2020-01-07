UrduPoint.com
Aima Baig Out With Friends In Chilly Weather

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

Wrapped in proper weather, the singer is seen smiling with a bunch of friends somewhere out in the harsh chilly weather during night time.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) Known singer Aima Baig’s unseen pictures with her friends went viral here on Tuesday.

In a picture uploaded on Instagram, Aima can be seen standing and posing with her close bunch of friends, after they headed out for a girls’ night out together.

Aima was seen standing and posing with her friends in a picture that was shared on Instagram.

Wearing proper dress for the harsh chilly weather, Aima was seen smiling. Wrapped in black tank top, with black blazer and off-white long boots, Aima was looking exited.

