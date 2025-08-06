Aima Baig Sparks Secret Wedding Rumours With Designer Zain Ahmed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:59 PM
Reports say several showbiz-related social media pages have claimed that Aima and Zain were married in a private ceremony held in Canada
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) The rumours on Wednesday spread through the entertainment industry that popular Pakistani singer Aima Baig secretly tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Zain Ahmed.
Several showbiz-related social media pages have claimed that Aima and Zain were married in a private ceremony held in Canada.
Adding fuel to the speculation, the photos of the duo dressed in traditional bridal attire have gone viral online, prompting fans to wonder whether the two have indeed taken their relationship to the next level.
As of now, neither Aima Baig nor Zain Ahmed has issued an official statement to confirm or deny the reports of their marriage.
This is not the first time the pair has sparked relationship rumours — Aima and Zain have been spotted together at various public events in recent months, leading to widespread speculation about their bond.
According to media reports, Zain Ahmed hails from Lahore and founded his fashion brand in 2018. He owns a well-known clothing label that designs both men’s and women’s apparel. His outfits have reportedly been worn by big international Names, including Bollywood producer Karan Johar, rapper French Montana, and Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed.
Aima Baig was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in 2021 but the singer officially announced the end of their relationship a year later.
The fans continued to await clarification from both Aima and Zain amid growing curiosity over the rumoured celebrity wedding.
