LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) Pakistani singer Aima Baig has captivated fans with her latest release, "Funkari," which beautifully captures the emotions of longing and emptiness.

The singer has touched the hearts of her fans and has become a trend on the social media, showcasing its immense popularity and widespread acclaim.

Social media, particularly Twitter, has been buzzing with conversations as fans passionately discuss the impact of "Funkari" and shower their love for Baig's musical artistry.

As "Funkari" continues to make waves and receive immense praise across digital platforms, Baig expresses her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support.

She said, “it is an incredible response that I have received over 'Funkari'. Fans’ love and appreciation mean a lot to me. I’m humbled by their support,”.

She stated that she would continue to strive to create music that touches their hearts.