Aiman Khan Comes Under Fire After Calling Mawra Hocane "very Skinny"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Hocane

The actress just surprised to see the picture of fellow actress Mawra Hocane and spontaneously was of the view that she should gain “some weight as she is very skinny”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Aiman Khan, the lollywood star, comes under fire on social media after she saw picture of Mawra Hocane and gave her advice that she should gain some weight.

She gave this advice to the fellow actress during a tv show but it went wrong. The social media users are criticizing Aiman Khan for her piece of advice.

Muneeb Butt was the guest in the TV show which was hosted by Hina Altaf and Agha Ali. During the program, both actors faced tough questions. The rapid-fire round was fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations.

Muneeb and Aiman had to give advice to their fellow actors and actresses in one of the segments. Both the guests were shown pictures of fellow actors and actress. As Aiman Khan looked at the picture of Mawra Hocane she just spoke up and said that “she should gain some weight as she is very skinny,”.

