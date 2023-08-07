Open Menu

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt Blessed Again With Baby Girl

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt blessed again with baby girl

Minal Khan has shared the joyous news with the fans and followers of the couple on the social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) The local entertainment industry’s renowned couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt was blessed with their second daughter, whom they named Miral Muneeb.

Aiman’s sister Minaal Khan made the announcement of the joyous news through her Instagram post.

She wrote, “Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL,” and triggered an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow actors.

Aiman and Muneeb hold significant roles in the entertainment industry, having worked together and individually in numerous drama serials.

Their love story began during the shooting of a telefilm, and they tied the knot on November 21, 2018, in Karachi.

Celebrities like Maya Ali, Danish Nawaz, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, and Areeba Habib were among those who sent warm wishes to the new parents.

Just 11 months after their marriage, Khan and Butt were overjoyed to welcome their first daughter, Amal Muneeb, into their lives.

Besides her career in the entertainment industry, Aiman Khan also owns a clothing brand called AnM, named after the two sisters, Aiman and Minal.

