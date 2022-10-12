UrduPoint.com

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt Perform Umrah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

Little Amal Muneeb wrapped in own Ihraam and a beautiful scarf has also performed Umrah.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Lollywood popular celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have performed Umrah.

Taking to Instagram, the couple have shared their beautiful pictures while performing Umrah.

They have also shared pictures from the holy city of Makkah.

Little Amal Muneeb was the cutest baby in her own Ihraam and a beautiful scarf and was there with the couple on this nobel journey.

