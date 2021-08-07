Aiman Khan stuns fans by her latest photo from Attabad Lake  

,

(@fidahassanain)

Aiman jetted off for a family vacation with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb to the northern areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their trip on Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Renowned actress Aiman Khan has surprised her fans by posting a picture from Attabad Lake.

She slipped into all-denim outfit paired with a white turtle neck. She was seen in Hunza for her the latest photo.

The diva also paired her look with round-shaped sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her picture and wrote, “Attabad Lake,”.

Earlier last week, Aiman jetted off for a family vacation with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb to the northern areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their trip on Instagram.