Aiman Khan Stuns Fans By Her Latest Photo From Attabad Lake

Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:17 PM

Aiman Khan stuns fans by her latest photo from Attabad Lake  

Aiman jetted off for a family vacation with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb to the northern areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their trip on Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Renowned actress Aiman Khan has surprised her fans by posting a picture from Attabad Lake.

She slipped into all-denim outfit paired with a white turtle neck. She was seen in Hunza for her the latest photo.

The diva also paired her look with round-shaped sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her picture and wrote, “Attabad Lake,”.

Earlier last week, Aiman jetted off for a family vacation with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb to the northern areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their trip on Instagram.

