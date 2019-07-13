UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aiman, Minal Khan Lash Out At Hina Altaf For Calling Muneeb Butt A Bad Actor'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:03 PM

Aiman, Minal Khan lash out at Hina Altaf for calling Muneeb Butt a bad actor'

Aiman Khan and VJ-turned-actress Hina Altaf might be the Pakistani sweethearts of the Pakistani drama industry but when it comes to their personalities, the two actors are poles apart.Altaf was recently invited as a guest on the show

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Aiman Khan and VJ-turned-actress Hina Altaf might be the Pakistani sweethearts of the Pakistani drama industry but when it comes to their personalities, the two actors are poles apart.Altaf was recently invited as a guest on the show, To Be Honest hosted by Tabish Hashmi where the actor was asked to name an actor who does not know any acting but is also conceited and arrogant.Without wasting a second Altaf immediately said, Muneeb Butt, who happens to be married to Aiman Khan.The video which has since then gone viral, also shows the host, Hashmi not knowing who Butt was and taking to Google to search for him.

To this Altaf pointed out that he is the one who had a month-long luxurious weddingTo this, Hashmi replied that he remembered this wedding because of the bride who posted pictures discouraging the trend of dowry right after her overly expensive wedding.

To this, Hashmi replied that he remembered this wedding because of the bride who posted pictures discouraging the trend of dowry right after her overly expensive wedding.However, this did not go down with Aiman who took to social media to lash out at Altaf."Shame on these people for making fun of their colleagues," Aiman posted on Facebook.

"Such uneducated host and guest, I must say."Minal also jumped in and questioned why there was so much hatred in the industry."Why do we hate each other so much? Such uneducated host and guest!" Minal said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Social Media Facebook Marriage Married Industry

Recent Stories

Indonesian President, Defeated Rival Finally Meet ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Tehran mayor goes on trial over wife's murder

8 minutes ago

'Stars align' as Federer seeks to break Djokovic s ..

8 minutes ago

Collective efforts need for removing backwardness ..

5 minutes ago

Residents of Dera faces immense problems due to tr ..

5 minutes ago

12 criminals held in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.