Aiman, Minal’s father passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Father of renowned Lollywood stars Aiman Khan and Minal Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram, Muneeb Butt, the husband of Aiman shared the sad news with her fans and followers on social media.

“ “Aiman Minaal’s father has passed away! Innallilahii wainna ilaaehi rajionnn. Namaz e janaaza masjid and time will update soon.”

The sad news of their father’s demise went viral, grabbing huge response from their fans and followers. The people prayed for the departed soul, patience and strength for both Aiman and Minal to bear this irreparable loss.