Aiman, Minal’s Father Passes Away In Karachi

44 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:07 PM

Aiman, Minal’s father passes away in Karachi

People prayed for the departed soul, and for patience and strength of both sisters to bear this irreparable loss in their lives on the last day of outgoing year 2020.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Father of renowned Lollywood stars Aiman Khan and Minal Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram, Muneeb Butt, the husband of Aiman shared the sad news with her fans and followers on social media.

“ “Aiman Minaal’s father has passed away! Innallilahii wainna ilaaehi rajionnn. Namaz e janaaza masjid and time will update soon.”

The sad news of their father’s demise went viral, grabbing huge response from their fans and followers. The people prayed for the departed soul, patience and strength for both Aiman and Minal to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Showbiz

