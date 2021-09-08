(@fidahassanain)

The duo wrapped in contrast outfits for the day was looking undoubtedly adorable in purple and white at the event.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) The pictures and video of Aiman and Muneeb Butt smiling together at Minal Khan's dholki event went viral on social media.

The couple won the fans hearts by their new pictures and videos.

Wrapped in contrast outfits for the day, the duo was looking undoubtedly adorable in purple and white.

The family was seen happy and posing for the cameras as they gathered at the Dholki event.

Aiman was also seen helping her future brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsn Ikram. The arrangement was excellent that grabbed hue attention of the fans and friends of the couple on social media.