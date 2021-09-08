UrduPoint.com

Aiman, Muneeb Win Fans' Hearts At Minal Khan's Dholki Event

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:33 PM

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

The duo wrapped in contrast outfits for the day was looking undoubtedly adorable in purple and white at the event.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) The pictures and video of Aiman and Muneeb Butt smiling together at Minal Khan's dholki event went viral on social media.

The couple won the fans hearts by their new pictures and videos.

Wrapped in contrast outfits for the day, the duo was looking undoubtedly adorable in purple and white.

The family was seen happy and posing for the cameras as they gathered at the Dholki event.

Aiman was also seen helping her future brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsn Ikram. The arrangement was excellent that grabbed hue attention of the fans and friends of the couple on social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Hue Minal Khan Family Event

Recent Stories

KP govt to establish 40 new colleges by 2021

KP govt to establish 40 new colleges by 2021

3 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Confirms CIA Role in Kiev's 2020 Oper ..

Russia's FSB Confirms CIA Role in Kiev's 2020 Operation to Detain 33 Russians in ..

3 minutes ago
 Qureshi praises Farogh for proposed amendments in ..

Qureshi praises Farogh for proposed amendments in criminal law

3 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro warns freedom under threat at Brazil ral ..

Bolsonaro warns freedom under threat at Brazil rallies

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recove ..

UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand to bat against Bangladesh in fourth T2 ..

New Zealand to bat against Bangladesh in fourth T20I

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.