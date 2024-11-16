Open Menu

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s Marriage Faces Turmoil As Salman Khan’s Old Remarks Go Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:22 PM

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go viral

Speculations about couple’s separation have been fueled by couple's recent appearances entering public events separately

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marital relationship is reportedly facing challenges. Amid these rumors, Salman Khan's past comments about their marriage have resurfaced and are going viral on social media.

Speculations about their separation have been fueled by the couple's recent appearances entering public events separately. Social media users are attributing the alleged rift to Abhishek's rumored extramarital affair with actress Nimrat Kaur, while others blame Aishwarya's friendship with her doctor. However, neither family has confirmed these rumors.

According to Indian media, Aishwarya, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, was previously in a romantic relationship with Salman Khan before their marriage. Reports suggest their friendship nearly culminated in marriage but fell apart in 2001. In 2002, Aishwarya officially announced her split from Salman, citing several allegations against him.

An old interview with Salman Khan, where he addressed Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek, has resurfaced online.

When asked about the allegations of mistreatment against him, Salman responded, "What can I say? I believe a person’s private life should remain private. If I start defending myself, it might seem like I am denying something that was once a part of my life."

On Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, Salman commented, “The best thing to do is remain silent. So many years have passed. She is someone’s wife now, married into a respected family. I am very happy that she married Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great man, and that’s the best thing any ex-boyfriend can hope for,”.

Salman added, “When a friendship ends, you don’t want the other person to be unhappy without you. You wish for their happiness, even though it might feel selfish. But it’s better than feeling guilty,”.

Interestingly, this interview clip has gone viral at a time when the couple's 2007 marriage is under public scrutiny due to persistent rumors of separation.

The development has reignited public interest in their relationship and Salman's reflective statements on their past.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Salman Khan Social Media Marriage Married Doctor Wife Split Man Abhishek Bachchan Nimrat Kaur Family Media From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

15 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

15 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

15 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

15 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

15 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

15 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

15 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

15 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz