Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go viral

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marital relationship is reportedly facing challenges. Amid these rumors, Salman Khan's past comments about their marriage have resurfaced and are going viral on social media.

Speculations about their separation have been fueled by the couple's recent appearances entering public events separately. Social media users are attributing the alleged rift to Abhishek's rumored extramarital affair with actress Nimrat Kaur, while others blame Aishwarya's friendship with her doctor. However, neither family has confirmed these rumors.

According to Indian media, Aishwarya, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, was previously in a romantic relationship with Salman Khan before their marriage. Reports suggest their friendship nearly culminated in marriage but fell apart in 2001. In 2002, Aishwarya officially announced her split from Salman, citing several allegations against him.

An old interview with Salman Khan, where he addressed Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek, has resurfaced online.

When asked about the allegations of mistreatment against him, Salman responded, "What can I say? I believe a person’s private life should remain private. If I start defending myself, it might seem like I am denying something that was once a part of my life."

On Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, Salman commented, “The best thing to do is remain silent. So many years have passed. She is someone’s wife now, married into a respected family. I am very happy that she married Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great man, and that’s the best thing any ex-boyfriend can hope for,”.

Salman added, “When a friendship ends, you don’t want the other person to be unhappy without you. You wish for their happiness, even though it might feel selfish. But it’s better than feeling guilty,”.

Interestingly, this interview clip has gone viral at a time when the couple's 2007 marriage is under public scrutiny due to persistent rumors of separation.

The development has reignited public interest in their relationship and Salman's reflective statements on their past.