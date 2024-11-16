- Home
- Showbiz
- Bollywood
- Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go viral
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s Marriage Faces Turmoil As Salman Khan’s Old Remarks Go Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:22 PM
Speculations about couple’s separation have been fueled by couple's recent appearances entering public events separately
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marital relationship is reportedly facing challenges. Amid these rumors, Salman Khan's past comments about their marriage have resurfaced and are going viral on social media.
Speculations about their separation have been fueled by the couple's recent appearances entering public events separately. Social media users are attributing the alleged rift to Abhishek's rumored extramarital affair with actress Nimrat Kaur, while others blame Aishwarya's friendship with her doctor. However, neither family has confirmed these rumors.
According to Indian media, Aishwarya, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, was previously in a romantic relationship with Salman Khan before their marriage. Reports suggest their friendship nearly culminated in marriage but fell apart in 2001. In 2002, Aishwarya officially announced her split from Salman, citing several allegations against him.
An old interview with Salman Khan, where he addressed Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek, has resurfaced online.
When asked about the allegations of mistreatment against him, Salman responded, "What can I say? I believe a person’s private life should remain private. If I start defending myself, it might seem like I am denying something that was once a part of my life."
On Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, Salman commented, “The best thing to do is remain silent. So many years have passed. She is someone’s wife now, married into a respected family. I am very happy that she married Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great man, and that’s the best thing any ex-boyfriend can hope for,”.
Salman added, “When a friendship ends, you don’t want the other person to be unhappy without you. You wish for their happiness, even though it might feel selfish. But it’s better than feeling guilty,”.
Interestingly, this interview clip has gone viral at a time when the couple's 2007 marriage is under public scrutiny due to persistent rumors of separation.
The development has reignited public interest in their relationship and Salman's reflective statements on their past.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro3 days ago
-
Revival of classical theatre reviewed5 days ago
-
Stage drama writer Muneer Raj passes away5 days ago
-
Renowned playback singer A Nayyar remembered5 days ago
-
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral8 days ago
-
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empowerment9 days ago
-
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election10 days ago
-
ACP will host 17–day long Awami Theater Festival 2024, from 8 Nov11 days ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis domestic violence case11 days ago
-
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral11 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday12 days ago
-
World Culture Festival showcased children’s theater play "Ali and the Dragon”16 days ago