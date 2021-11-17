Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note For Daughter Aaradhya
The Bachchan family is in Maldives these days to celebrate the big day of their daughter who has turned 10.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya.
Aaradhya turned 10 on Wednesday.
The actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely family photo, featuring herself, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.
She wrote in the caption “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya.”
Aishwarya continued “YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY” along with numerous heart emojis.
Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of Aaradhya with a sweet note.
“Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.”
