Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bachchan family is in Maldives these days to celebrate the big day of their daughter who has turned 10.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya.

Aaradhya turned 10 on Wednesday.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely family photo, featuring herself, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.

She wrote in the caption “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya continued “YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY” along with numerous heart emojis.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of Aaradhya with a sweet note.

“Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.”

The Bachchan family was in Maldives to celebrate their daughter’s big day.