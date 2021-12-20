Aishwarya Rai summoned in Panama Papers case

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress is due before the Directorate to explain her position regarding her alleged off-shore assets.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has fallen in trouble as Enforcement Directorate has summoned her to explain her position in Panama papers case.

The reports said that Aishwarya was summoned for the third time to appear before the Directorate as previously she did not respond to two notices

In a statement, an official of the Directorate said, “Let us wait and see if she responds to the third summons and comes,”.

According to the reports, several prominent personalities in India had floated companies in tax havens.

The 48-year old Bollywood superstar is likely to visit a designated Investigating Officer in Delhi. It is not confirmed that what charges have been leveled against the actress, though, the leaks exposed several prominent personalities with off-shore companies.

The Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 named several prominent personalities in Panama Papers expose and Rai was one of those who were named in the report. The agencies were pursuing the case against the Bachchans who, records indicate, floated an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, in the British Virgin Islands in 2005.