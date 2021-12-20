UrduPoint.com

Aishwarya Rai Summoned In Panama Papers Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 03:34 PM

Aishwarya Rai summoned in Panama Papers case

The actress is due before the Directorate to explain her position regarding her alleged off-shore assets.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has fallen in trouble as Enforcement Directorate has summoned her to explain her position in Panama papers case.

The reports said that Aishwarya was summoned for the third time to appear before the Directorate as previously she did not respond to two notices

In a statement, an official of the Directorate said, “Let us wait and see if she responds to the third summons and comes,”.

According to the reports, several prominent personalities in India had floated companies in tax havens.

The 48-year old Bollywood superstar is likely to visit a designated Investigating Officer in Delhi. It is not confirmed that what charges have been leveled against the actress, though, the leaks exposed several prominent personalities with off-shore companies.

The Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 named several prominent personalities in Panama Papers expose and Rai was one of those who were named in the report. The agencies were pursuing the case against the Bachchans who, records indicate, floated an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, in the British Virgin Islands in 2005.

Related Topics

India Delhi Bollywood Visit Panama Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2016

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General ..

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General discuss judiciary cooperation

2 minutes ago
 European stocks dives in at open on Omicron crackd ..

European stocks dives in at open on Omicron crackdown

28 minutes ago
 NCOC announces new protocols for passengers arrivi ..

NCOC announces new protocols for passengers arriving from UK

43 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on busine ..

World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on business of future energy and sustai ..

1 hour ago
 Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations ..

Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations area

1 hour ago
 Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministe ..

Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.