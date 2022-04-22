Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood actor says that everyone is critic these days and the industry also demands quality because of exposure of the audience to the international cinema.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has said that filmmaking has become the toughest job now as compared to the past.

In a recent interview, the Indian actor said that making films was easy in 90s, pointing out that there is huge pressure over the filmmakers these days.

He said, "(Filmmaking now is) tougher because things have changed under the new generation. We now have corporations backing movies and the budgets of projects are going up.”

The actor says that they have to be really cautious that they don’t end up wasting money and time is money.

He recalled his old times, saying that filmmaking used to be a fun as they used to be little carefree because there was not pressure of whether the film would work or not.

He said there were no promotions and no social media.

Rakul Preet Singh, the co-star of the actor, said that back in the 90s, not everybody was a critic.

Agreeing to the point, devgn says yes it was true as they had a handful of critics but now everyone was critic. That is why I say that there is huge pressure.

Ajay also says that the audience is now more conscious owing to exposure to the international cinema and it is the reason that they have to focus more on their work. The industry has also become quality conscious.

He points out, “These are good influences, but yes, there's a lot of pressure."

Runway 34, which also stars Devgn as lead, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani, will hit the theaters on 29th April 2022.