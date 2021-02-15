UrduPoint.com
Ajoka Theater To Hold 5-day Film Certification Program

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:03 PM

Ajoka theater to hold 5-day film certification program

Ajoka Theatre Pakistan will hold five-day short film certification program titled "Introduction to Film-Making" from Feburary 23. In 5 day Master Class, students will be guided through film making fundamentals via practice based and unique exercises developed exclusively for this program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ajoka Theatre Pakistan will hold five-day short film certification program titled "Introduction to Film-Making" from Feburary 23. In 5 day Master Class, students will be guided through film making fundamentals via practice based and unique exercises developed exclusively for this program. Lux Style Awards-nominated Director Aamir Yousaf will be the instructor of short film certifiction, an offcial told APP. He said that he will be teaching the aspirants about self-discovery, sharing his vision, process and method for creating impactful films, dramas and videos.

This film making course will cover all the creative aspects of planning, shooting, and editing an incredible video. He said that understanding of pre-production and mastering post-production all would also be taught adding that equipment will be provided to the students.

"Covid is still in the air, so there will be limited seats, and you all are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs, so that the virus spread can be contained",he added.

