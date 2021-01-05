UrduPoint.com
Ajoka Theater To Hold Three-months Acting Course From January 15

Ajoka theater Pakistan will start three months long acting course aiming to adopt acting as a career and a way of life from January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Ajoka theater Pakistan will start three months long acting course aiming to adopt acting as a career and a way of life from January 15. The students will be presented with guest lectures from leading National and International industry professionals. The course will culminate with a professional performance in front of a live audience.

The course was designed specifically to provide the students with practical experience about acting and furthering career, life and creative potential.

Talking to APP, an official told that the students will be presented with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well publicized web-series.

He said that the course will be conducted in a large open air space, following social distancing and other protocols, along with additional online classes if required. A limited number of students will be admitted.

He added that this experience will help the students in their development in the area of their choice of a creative career on stage, screen or television.

They will receive specialist training in voice, movement and emotive skills, he said. He said that this course will equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor. He said that difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments.

The participants will also be asked to go out and choose characters which they will then portray before the class.In addition, this course will help the students in gaining confidence in performing in front of a live audience or camera and enhance their self confidence, leading to new levels of personal achievement and self-discovery, he stated.

He said that by the end of this course, the students will have gained a good understanding of acting as an art, a medium and a career and they will be able to act as well as direct actors for film/television/online projects.

