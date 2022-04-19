Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social media

It is a thrilling, filmi offering that, in Khan’s own words, is inspired from a portion of his life

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022) It is a thrilling, filmi offering that, in Khan’s own words, is inspired from a portion of his life. The song Akh da Nasha was released right after his song “Pakistan – Tribute to Pakistan Air Force; it too, had taken its sweet time getting made during the coronavirus pandemic

Akh Da Nasha is a Punjabi song, filmed at various locations including an office and the most interesting site being the ‘Heli-Pad’.

Talikng to ptv world, Shahroz Khan said ‘I am overwhelmed to see the response. I never thought Akh Da Nasha will go this viral and cross 4 Million views only on YouTube’.

Behind the scenes from Akh Da Nasha went viral on the Chinese app, Tik Tok. This made the song unstoppable. Currently, the music video has over 4 Million views on YouTube and over 10 Million across all platforms.

‘In these times, world has become a global village, I am surprised to see my work getting recognized and loved by the south African fans’, said Shahroz Khan. ‘It is amazing to see such young talent in our country, filming so professionally’.

The Colour-grade and the edit of the music video is brilliant. It is far away from being the typical music videos which are released in these times. Akh Da Nasha is a must watch!