Akshay, Emraan Hashmi Stun Fans With Killer Moves Dance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

Both the actors who have shared their selfies have announced their next project, Selfiee

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2022) Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi shared selfies with the fans as they announced their next project, Selfiee.

Taking to Instagram, the Astrangi Re actor shared a solo selfie and later uploaded with the co-star Emraan Hashmi. Both the actors are seen riding their bikes in the selfie at some hilly area in the background.

Kumar wrote, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what?@therealemraan.”

However, the teaser of the upcoming movie shows both actors making killer dance moves.

The Selfie is a Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving License and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions while Raj Mehta of Good Newwz played his role as a director.

More Stories From Showbiz

