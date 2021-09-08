Akshay Kumar ' s mother dies

(@fidahassanain)

The actor says he is feeling an unbearable pain at the very core of his existence as he tweeted about the death of his mother on Wednesday morning.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Indian actor Akshay Kumar lost his mother after she breathed her last on Wednesday morning.

The actor felt an unbearable pain over death of his mother.

Taking to Twitter, Indian actor Akshay Kumar informed his fans and friends about the sad news of death of his mother.

Akshay wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world.

I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti, ”.

Earlier, Akshay tweeted “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”

Aruna Bhatia was admitted to a hospital after she fell seriously ill.