Akshay Kumar to rap title song of 'Houseful 4'

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to rap title song of his upcoming movie Houseful 4'.A source told, "Farhad Samji, who was one of the directors of Entertainment, had convinced Akshay to croon the title track for the comedy.

This time too, it was his idea that Akki (Akshay) explore his rapping skills. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala jumped at the idea. The producer-director duo then convinced their leading man to give his nod."The film will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge and Kriti Sanon.It is to be mentioned here that Akshay Kumar has also sung songs in films like Singh is Kinng (2008), Special 26 (2013) and Entertainment.