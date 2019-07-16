UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's New Poster Out; Trailer To Be Unveiled On July 18

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:24 PM

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's new poster out; trailer to be unveiled on July 18

The first official trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Mission Mangal' will be unveiled on Wednesday

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) The first official trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Mission Mangal' will be unveiled on Wednesday. The multi-starrer drama also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menne, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi among others and is loosely based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a fresh poster of the film while announcing the trailer release date of the film.

"Trailer on 18 July 2019... New poster of #MissionMangal... stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

.. Directed by Jagan Shakti...

Presented by Fox Star Studios... 15 Aug 2019 release," he wrote.Helmed by Jagan Shakti the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.This film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 this year.

Last year too Akshay's 'Gold' was released on Independence Day. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Rustom' among others were also released during the same time.The film will face a clash with John Abraham's 'Batla House' and Prabhas' 'Saaho' which are also releasing on the same date.It is to be noted that in November 2018, a copyright infringement lawsuit was filed against the makers of the film by the filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Same Independence Akshay Kumar John Abraham Sonakshi Sinha Taapsee Pannu Vidya Balan Sharman Joshi July August November 2018 2019 Gold

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show ..

5 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz announces to launch nationwide protes ..

5 minutes ago

Premier's visit to America will prove vital for bi ..

5 minutes ago

Game of Thrones' and Netflix tipped to sweep Emmy ..

5 minutes ago

Salman Khan gets trolled over Bottle Cap Challenge ..

2 minutes ago

South African ex-footballer Batchelor shot dead ou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.