UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alan Faqir's 19th Death Anniversary To Observe On Thursday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 14 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Alan Faqir's 19th death anniversary to observe on Thursday

The 19th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Alan Faqir will be observed on Thursday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The 19th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Alan Faqir will be observed on Thursday .

Alan Faqir who got popularity for different style of singing was born in Manjhand district Dadu in 1932.

His real name was Ali Baksh. His melodious songs were aired by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

Alan Faqir was conferred with Presidential award of excellence in 1987 and life achievement award by Pakistan Television in 1999. He was died on July 04, 2000.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Dadu July PTV

Recent Stories

Production units of two bakeries sealed in Faisala ..

15 seconds ago

$800 mln being spent on diseases erupt through con ..

16 seconds ago

Harlequins sign Fiji winger Goneva

18 seconds ago

Free Children Summer Book Club to start at NBF tom ..

20 seconds ago

Thai Airways to start flight operation from Lahore

7 minutes ago

Auqaf generates 5,545,000 more income than target

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.