The 19th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Alan Faqir will be observed on Thursday

Alan Faqir who got popularity for different style of singing was born in Manjhand district Dadu in 1932.

His real name was Ali Baksh. His melodious songs were aired by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

Alan Faqir was conferred with Presidential award of excellence in 1987 and life achievement award by Pakistan Television in 1999. He was died on July 04, 2000.

