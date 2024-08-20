Alhamra Arts Council Launches Theater Initiative For Students
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 12:34 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Alhamra Arts Council has introduced a significant new initiative aimed at promoting theater arts throughout the country.
This initiative involves organizing a theater festival for schools, colleges, and universities, with the objective of cultivating the next generation of talent in Pakistan’s performing arts industry.
The festival will provide a platform for emerging talent in acting, directing, writing, and production, helping to shape the future of the country’s theater scene.
Educational institutions are encouraged to submit their theater scripts by the deadline of August 31.
According to the Chairperson of Alhamra, Sarah Rasheed, this effort is part of a larger campaign to restore the golden age of theater in Pakistan. “We are dedicated to reviving the glory days of theater,” Rasheed said.
In addition, the festival will honor legendary theater figures, celebrating their contributions to the art form in a grand and prestigious manner.
Alhamra Arts Council is committed to offering equal opportunities to all forms of fine arts and has extended invitations to institutions nationwide to participate.
