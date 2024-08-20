Open Menu

Alhamra Arts Council Launches Theater Initiative For Students

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 12:34 PM

Alhamra Arts Council launches Theater initiative for students

Educational institutions are encouraged to submit their theater scripts by the deadline of August 31

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Alhamra Arts Council has introduced a significant new initiative aimed at promoting theater arts throughout the country.

This initiative involves organizing a theater festival for schools, colleges, and universities, with the objective of cultivating the next generation of talent in Pakistan’s performing arts industry.

The festival will provide a platform for emerging talent in acting, directing, writing, and production, helping to shape the future of the country’s theater scene.

Educational institutions are encouraged to submit their theater scripts by the deadline of August 31.

According to the Chairperson of Alhamra, Sarah Rasheed, this effort is part of a larger campaign to restore the golden age of theater in Pakistan. “We are dedicated to reviving the glory days of theater,” Rasheed said.

In addition, the festival will honor legendary theater figures, celebrating their contributions to the art form in a grand and prestigious manner.

Alhamra Arts Council is committed to offering equal opportunities to all forms of fine arts and has extended invitations to institutions nationwide to participate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine August Gold All Industry

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz