UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Alhamra Arts Council Pays Tribute To Madam Noor Jahan"

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:56 PM

The Alhamra Arts Council has paid a glorious tribute to the legendary artist Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Alhamra Arts Council has paid a glorious tribute to the legendary artist Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday.

The evening was held in remembrance of Madam Noor Jahan who was also given the honorable title of "Malika-e-Tarannum", the Queen of Melody. Madam was not only a playback singer but a graceful actress who worked in Indo-Pak film industries for over half a century. She was one of the most influential singers of South Asia during her time.

On the event, veteran singer Tarannum Naz performed super-hit songs of Noor Jehan which were met with immense applause.

The evening witnessed other renowned singers like Humaira Channa, Afshan Begham, Azra Jahan, Saima Jahan, Farah Anwar, Saira Naseem, Shabnam Majeed, Nadia Hashmi, Shahid Ali Nusrat, Zakia Bano and Saira Tahir.

Chairperson BOG Lahore Art Council Moneeza Hashmi called this tributary night as the important step towards remembering Pakistan's national icons.

Hashmi said name Noor Jahan resonated with Pakistan for decades. She was a very talented singer. she used to visit us frequently and I still remember her mesmerising peraonality. Faiz sahib dedicated his Nazm "Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat" to madam.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan explained his vision towards cultural activities for the revival of quality entertainment at Alhamra.

He stated that civilized nations always tend to remember their national heroes. They also promote cultural activities within the country to enhance socio-cultural values. "Our basic aim for organizing today's event was to celebrate the legacy of Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Arts Council," he added.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who appreciated Alhamra's efforts for the promotion of art and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Film And Movies Visit Farah Noor Jehan Saira Naseem Shabnam Majeed Humaira Channa Event From Asia

Recent Stories

India dismissed for 297 in first Test

5 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces B.Com Part I resul ..

5 minutes ago

CPEC project creates lot of opportunities for yout ..

5 minutes ago

ANF Sindh arrests two drug-peddlers, seizes drugs ..

8 minutes ago

Traffic Police Karachi Campaign: 4896 drivers, rid ..

8 minutes ago

Training session for sports journalist

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.