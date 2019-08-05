Alhamra theatre festival concludes

Stage drama 'Prem Gali Ki Prem Kahani', enthralled the audience on the concluding day of the six-day Alhamra theatre festival here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Stage drama 'Prem Gali Ki Prem Kahani', enthralled the audience on the concluding day of the six-day Alhamra theatre festival here on Monday.

The festival was organised to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Executive Director Alhamra, Athar Ali Khan told APP that thousands of people attended the theatre festival drama and enjoyed very much.

He said that such festivals help promote drama art and improve the perforence of artists.

He disclosed that more functions were being organized in connection with the Indenpendence Day of Pakistan.