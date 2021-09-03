Ali Ansari congratulates Saboor Aly over nomination as the best actress in Fitrat

(@fidahassanain)

Ali Ansari took to social media and shared a collage of all the best actress nominees for LSA'21 and cheered Saboor ahead of the voting deadline.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) Actor Ali Ansari has congratulated his lady love Saboor Aly after she was nominated as the best actress in a local tv's show Fitrat.

Saboor Aly who had charmed audiences with her commendable performance in Fitrat got herself nominated for the best acting.

Taking to Instagram, Ali Ansari shared a collage of all the best actress nominees for LSA'21 and cheered Saboor ahead of the voting deadline.

Ali also added a 'VOTE NOW' sticker with the picture. Sending love back to her fiance, Saboor reshared the Story and put up a 'My World' sticker for her beau. The exchange of praises from both sides comes after the duo's vacation in the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

The couple also documented their gateway on the photo-sharing app.