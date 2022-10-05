Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

(@Abdulla99267510)

The big names of the Bollywood industry have taken part in the wedding ceremony of the Fukray couple.

MUMBAI (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially a couple now as they hosted a warm reception for their fellows last night.

The couple who have legally been married two and half years ago have marked their union in beautiful ceremony. The big Names of the Bollywood industry attended their reception.

The media reports said that the ceremony was held at The Great Eastern Home in the Byculla region of South Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana with wife Renuka Shahane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra and many others took part in the ceremony.

Amyra Dastur, Kubra Sait, Lilette Dubey, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Sayani Gupta, and Huma Qureshi also graced the occasion.

The couple previously had kept the eager fans posted with pictures of Mehendi, Sangeet, and a cocktail reception held at the iconic Gymkhana club in the metropolitan.

Earlier, the family of Ali Fazal hosted traditional Awadhi-style reception in the groom’s hometown of Lucknow.