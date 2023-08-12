Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The son of renowned journalist Najam Sethi clarifies that he is not married, and he has no idea who started this rumor.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Internationally acclaimed Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has denied marriage rumors. For the past few days, social media had been abuzz with speculations that the renowned journalist Najam Sethi's son, Ali Sethi, had tied the knot with his 40-year-old friend in New York.

Ali Sethi's name has been trending on social media platforms, and criticism from social media users continues. However, the versatile singer Ali Sethi has broken his silence on the marriage rumors. He took to his Instagram account to share a story, clarifying, "I am not married, and I have no idea who started this rumor."

In his story, Ali Sethi also shared a snippet of his new song, stating that he needs help promoting his upcoming release.

It's worth remembering that Ali Sethi gained worldwide recognition for his song "Paisay Da Nasha," in collaboration with Shahzad Nawaz. The song achieved immense popularity and became a global trend on Google. This song had surpassed the famous song "Butter" by the Korean pop band BTS on Google searches, marking a significant achievement.

