Ali Zafar Approaches Court For Contempt Of Court Proceeding Against Meesha Shafi
Chand Sahkeel 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:56 PM
Actor, Singer Ali Zafar has approached the court for contempt of court proceeding against Meesha Shafi
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Actor, Singer Ali Zafar has approached the court for contempt of court proceeding against Meesha Shafi.Petition was submitted in the local court of Lahore.Petitioner took the plea that hearing of defamation case against Meesha Shafi is pending hearing in the court and she has been stopped from issuing any statement till the decision of court.
He said despite court orders she has issued statements upon tv therefore contempt of court proceeding should be initiated against her.Additional session judge Amjad Ali has sought reply from Meesha Shafi till October 7.Meesha Shafi had filed Rs 2bn damages suit against singer Ali Zafar during hearing on September 18.Meesha Shafi took the plea that Ali Zafar has leveled different false allegations against her on the TV.She said Ali Zafar alleged her to attain Canadian nationality and said on TV that he is a gentle man and Meesha is a liar woman.