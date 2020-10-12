Ali Zafar congratulates Spain on its National Day

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Pakistan’s top pop-singer Ali Zafar congratulated Spain on its national day, Spanish Embassy tweeted on Monday.

In a video message shared by the Spanish Embassy in Islamabad, Ali Zafar said that Spain was his favorite country and he always loved going there.

He extended wishes to Spanish people in Spanish.

According to the embassy, the singer would join celebrations for Spain’s National Day.