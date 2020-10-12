UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zafar Congratulates Spain On Its National Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:49 PM

Ali Zafar congratulates Spain on its National Day

The Singer will join celebration for Spain National Day under aegis of Spanish Embassy in Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Pakistan’s top pop-singer Ali Zafar congratulated Spain on its national day, Spanish Embassy tweeted on Monday.

In a video message shared by the Spanish Embassy in Islamabad, Ali Zafar said that Spain was his favorite country and he always loved going there.

He extended wishes to Spanish people in Spanish.

According to the embassy, the singer would join celebrations for Spain’s National Day.

Related Topics

Islamabad Spain Ali Zafar Top

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority opens East Expansion pro ..

21 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

30 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Philippines reports 3.564 new COVID-19 infections, ..

6 minutes ago

IHC extends stay order in SECP inquiry case

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.