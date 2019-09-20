UrduPoint.com
Ali Zafar Cross-examination Continues In Meesha Defamation Case

Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:21 PM

A sessions court on Friday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Sept 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Friday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Sept 21.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar was cross-examined for the second day.

The actor-cum-singer stated that he was defamed through four social media accounts and it was the reason that he approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He submitted that he did not know about account-users, in response to questions of the defence counsel.

Ali Zafar submitted that he did not have any control over feelings of his fans. "No fan criticised Meesha Shafi on my directions," he added.

The court stopped the defence counsel from asking unnecessary questions from Ali Zafar.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till Sept 21 and directed the defence counsel to continue cross-examination on the next date of hearing.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

