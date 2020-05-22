Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transgender community in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) Popular Pop Singer Ali Zafar distributed ration among the members of transgender community in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, the actor who recently turned 40 years old, shared the development of distributing food among members of transgender community through his foundation.

He wrote: “The Mela Loot Liya singer shared a video of ration distribution and said “Yesterday, we distributed Rashan amongst our Transgender community,”.

He also said: “And all I can think of is why have we not taken enough steps so,”.