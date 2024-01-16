Open Menu

Ali Zafar Faces Setback As PCB Drops His Name For PSL 9 Anthem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:43 PM

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

The singer tried his best to retain his position by conducting online polls but his name has so far been not chosen for the mega event due to start this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Popular Singer Ali Zafar has faced another setback as he has not been included in the panel of singers this year for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 season, the latest reports say.

The development has taken place in backdrop of the legal battle between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi over allegations of harassment in the past.

The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), according to the reports, has dropped Zafar’s name due to the past allegations and is reluctant to include him this year in the panel for PSL anthem just because of his reputation.

Ali Zafar earlier had sung for the PSL twice.

The board initially had chosen him for this task but some of its officials including a female raised objection over his inclusion.

Ali Zafar took to X, previously known as Twitter, and held online polls about his reputation and inclusion.

However, his name has not been finalized this time.

