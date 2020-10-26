Ali Zafar nominated as first ambassador of Namal Knowledge of City

(@fidahassanain)

The singer says he is feeling honored to be nominated as ambassador to the first and the biggest knowledge city in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Singer and actor Ali Zafar on Monday was nominated as the first ambassador of Namal Knowledge City by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The singer shared the good news of his nomination with his fans and friends on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people,”.

Ali Zafar’s journey to fame is continued unabated despite that he faced many challenging including the case of sexual abuse by singer and actress Meesha Shafi.