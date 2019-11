Famous singer Ali Zafar has said that people should avoid taking dowry from parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Famous singer Ali Zafar has said that people should avoid taking dowry from parents.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that he had accepted only one suit from his in-laws at his marriage and refused to take dowry or cash from them.

He said that the demand for dowry from parents of girls was a cruel act and a Hindu tradition.