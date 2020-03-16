UrduPoint.com
Ali Zafar Produces Song “Ko Ko Corona” In Fight Against Coroanvirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:05 PM

Ali Zafar produces song “Ko Ko Corona” in fight against Coroanvirus

The singer and actor urges people to adopt all the possible measures to keep themselves safe from novel Coroanvirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) At the moment when the entire Pakistan is fighting against novel Coroanvirus, popular singer and film maker Ali Zafar has produced a song “Ko Ko Corona--- Hath ko dhona”.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar shared with his fans the way that how they could fight against deadly Coronavirus.

“ The whole humanity is fighting against Coronavirus and they need collective effort against it,” said the singer in his video message on Twitter, and then started singing on “Corona”.

The song went viral on social media receiving huge reaction from the friends and fans on his new song. The majority of the people called it a good song for awareness purpose and other said that it was a popularity stunt employed by the singer.

Another user wrote that Ali Zafar was an excellent man.

Malik G, another twiterati, wrote: “ a good and appreciateabel effort by #AliZafar عرف #bhai. Stay safe everyone and do adopt safety measures,”.

The messages are pouring in on social media for the people to take care of themselves from novel Coroanvirus and adopt all the measures in fight against it.

At least 94 are confirmed patients of Coroanvirus in Pakistan, with Karachi at the top where 76 cases of Coronavirus have been reported by the authorities concerned.

