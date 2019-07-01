Ali Zafar records his statement in defamation case against Meesha Shafi

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Ali Zafar submitted Meesha Shafi’s messages in the court.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Actor cum singer Ali Zafar recorded his statement in defamation case on Monday.

A hearing on defamation case against singer Meesha Shafi was held in a local court on Monday.

The defamation case came up for hearing in the court of additional sessions judge Amjid Ali Shah for hearing.

Ali Zafar appeared in the court to record his statement today.

Ali Zafar submitted Meesha Shafi’s messages in the court. He has also submitted contracts, pictures and social media posts as evidence against fellow artist Meesha Shafi in the defamation case.

The singer in his statement said that one of the accused, carrying out a campaign against him, is directly related to Meesha Shafi.

“Meesha had through a tv show sent me a message that she will run a campaign against me if I don’t drop out from the recording,” he said.

Ali Zafar also submitted Meesha Shafi’s threatening messages in the court.

Earlier, cross examination in respect on statements of four witnesses of actor Ali Zafar was completed in defamation case against singer Meesha Shafi in a local court.

Meesha Shafi had succeeded in seeking relief from Supreme Court on May 14 during the course of hearing of defamation case filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi.

The Supreme Court had allowed recording of joint statements and the joint cross-examination of nine witnesses in this defamation suit.

The court had also nullified the district court order to conduct cross examination of the witnesses soon after their statements.