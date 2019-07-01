UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zafar Records His Statement In Defamation Case Against Meesha Shafi

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 42 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 03:02 PM

Ali Zafar records his statement in defamation case against Meesha Shafi

Ali Zafar submitted Meesha Shafi’s messages in the court.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Actor cum singer Ali Zafar recorded his statement in defamation case on Monday.

A hearing on defamation case against singer Meesha Shafi was held in a local court on Monday.

The defamation case came up for hearing in the court of additional sessions judge Amjid Ali Shah for hearing.

Ali Zafar appeared in the court to record his statement today.

Ali Zafar submitted Meesha Shafi’s messages in the court. He has also submitted contracts, pictures and social media posts as evidence against fellow artist Meesha Shafi in the defamation case.

The singer in his statement said that one of the accused, carrying out a campaign against him, is directly related to Meesha Shafi.

“Meesha had through a tv show sent me a message that she will run a campaign against me if I don’t drop out from the recording,” he said.

Ali Zafar also submitted Meesha Shafi’s threatening messages in the court.

Earlier, cross examination in respect on statements of four witnesses of actor Ali Zafar was completed in defamation case against singer Meesha Shafi in a local court.

Meesha Shafi had succeeded in seeking relief from Supreme Court on May 14 during the course of hearing of defamation case filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi.

The Supreme Court had allowed recording of joint statements and the joint cross-examination of nine witnesses in this defamation suit.

The court had also nullified the district court order to conduct cross examination of the witnesses soon after their statements.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Social Media Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi May TV From Court

Recent Stories

Hot, thirsty Italians reach for fruit and veg

20 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl convenes meeting of Rahbar Committee ..

20 minutes ago

NAB arrests Zardari in Park Lane case

20 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi signs Finance Bill 2019-20

20 minutes ago

OECD Oil Inventories Still Stand Above 5-Year Aver ..

23 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.