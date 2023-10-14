Open Menu

Ali Zafar Releases New Anthem Before Pak-India World Cup Match

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar created more excitement among cricket fans by releasing a World Cup anthem a few minutes before the match between Pakistan and India in the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmadabad

India won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the ongoing cricket battle between Pakistan and India at Ahmedabad, India.

While cricket fans were waiting for the match to start, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar drew everyone's attention by releasing the new anthem of the World Cup 2023.

Ali Zafar has uploaded the new World Cup anthem 'Maza Aya' on his YouTube channel, which gained thousands of views in a few minutes, while the rate is increasing rapidly.

Ali Zafar himself is the director, composer and producer of this two minute and 55 second video. Ahead of the song's release, Ali Zafar said, "I wish I had more time, but for the love of cricket fans and my fans, here it is again."

It should be noted that Ali Zafar composed and performed for the first PSL anthem 'Ab Khel Ke Dikha' for the inaugural season in 2016, while for the second season of PSL in 2017, Ali Zafar once again sang 'Ab Khel Ke Dikha'.

There is another anthem to Ali Zafar's credit, titled "Ab Khel Jame Gaa." Not only this, the singer won the hearts of fans by composing "Dil Se Jaan Laga De" for the 2018 season.

