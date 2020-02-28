Ali Zafar says another anthem song for PSL to be released on Sunday

(@fidahassanain)

The singer says that he has asked his fans to send him their dancing videos so that they could become part of PSL song.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) Known actor, song writer and singer Ali Zafar revealed date for his much awaited anthem for Pakistan Super League-V (PSLV) 2020 here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar made this announcement through a video message and received huge response from his fans. He also asked his fans to send him their dancing videos to be part of PSL anthem.

He also informed his fans that his gmail account had crashed owing to overwhelming mails within few days.

However, he said that his song and anthem for cricket tournament would be released by Sunday evening. In another tweet, a video went viral wherein he was seen dancing with students.

“Tayyar Hain” is the anthem which was made by singers including known singer Ali Azmat. However, there was mix reaction on the anthem for the PSL as some people liked it and others disliked it. Ali Zafar who previously performed for the PSL was excited to perform this time and finally he did it.