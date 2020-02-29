Ali Zafar shares first look of his anthem song for PSL 2020

(@fidahassanain)

The singer looks excited for his upcoming song for ongoing PSL tournament.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Known actor and singer Ali Zafar shared the first look of his much awaited new anthem song of Pakistan Super League-V (PSL) 2020 here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar shared his picture dancing on the song for PSL for his songs.

He wrote: “Kataazzzz! High voltage sign Ye lo first look phainka! #bhaeehazirhai,”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Hey @DennisCricket_ will do that once you send the same dance with the new song playing in the stadium. How about that ? :),”.

Earlier, he announced that new song for PSL would be released on Sunday evening.